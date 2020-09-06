Weather Authority: Beautiful Labor Day Weekend continues on Sunday

Expect another day marked by sunshine and warm temperatures on Sunday as a gorgeous Labor Day Weekend continues across the Delaware Valley.

Conditions will be slightly warmer than in days past, but dew points will remain low and keep the humidity down. Sunshine will dominate most of the day with a few passing clouds here and there. Philadelphia is expected to experience a high temperature of 83 degrees.

Beachgoers enjoying their weekend on the Jersey shore can expect clear skies with a high temperature of 80 degrees. Ocean water will be a refreshing 76 degrees.

Favorable conditions will last through Tuesday before a stretch of rainy days threatens to dampen some areas across the region.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 83, Low: 62

MONDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 85, Low: 63

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 87, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 85, Low: 69

