Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday across the Delaware Valley, ahead of rainy Sunday

Saturday should be a beautiful day, with light wind and temperatures should reach the mid-50s. A perfect day to get out and hang Christmas lights, buy a tree or for dashing to and fro among small businesses for Small Business Saturday.

Sunday, the rain will move in during the late morning and rain will be heavy and steady at times, mainly in the afternoon.

Tailgaters will see rain, but the showers will taper off by the start of the Eagles game.

Looking ahead, expect sunny and dry conditions, with wind adding a chill to the air for the start of the work week.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 56, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 60, Low: 48

MONDAY: Windy, cold. High: 54, Low: 34

TUESDAY: A nice day. High: 58, Low: 44