Suspect punches man crossing South Philadelphia street in the face, walks away laughing

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect captured on video punching a man in the face while crossing a street in South Philadelphia. The suspect allegedly walked away laughing after the brazen and unprovoked attack. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact police.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man captured on video slugging a pedestrian in the face and walking away laughing.

What we know:

Investigators say the unprovoked attack happened at the intersection of 10th and Reed streets on Sunday morning.

As the victim and another person are about to enter the crosswalk, video shows the unidentified suspect punch the victim in the face.

The unprovoked attack causes the victim to fall to the ground in the street as police say the suspect walks away laughing.

He was last spotted on video walking north on 10th Street.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the victim suffered any injuries.

What you can do:

Video shows the suspect wearing a blue shirt and light-colored pants with black shoes.

Anyone who notices the suspect should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.