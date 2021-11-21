Weather Authority: Cold conditions linger into Wednesday; Thanksgiving Day looks pleasant

Folks should expect a cold overnight Tuesday, with lows dipping into the 20’s.

Wednesday expect temperatures to stay below average with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thanksgiving still looks dry and pleasant with sunshine giving way to clouds. Expect mild conditions, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures plunge on Friday with a cold front and rain showers. Possible wet snow mixes in north and west as temperatures drop Friday.

Expect a chilly weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s.

___

TUESDAY: Breezy & Cold. High: 44, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Skies. High: 50, Low: 31

THANKSGIVING: Sunny Morning. Increasing Afternoon Clouds. High: 56, Low: 41

___

