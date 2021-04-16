Weather Authority: Breezy, cool Friday with sunshine leads to pleasant weekend

Temperatures will turn cooler on Friday with a steady breeze that will help make conditions feel even colder. A mix of sun and clouds will help wrap up the workweek and remain throughout the weekend.

Morning temperatures will sit in the lower 40s in most parts of the Delaware Valley, while slightly cooler conditions are expected north of Philadelphia. The cooling trend represents a double-digit drop in temperature over the last 24-hours.

Winds whisked down from the Great Lakes region will be steady for most of the day and help the already chilly conditions feel even colder.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s over the weekend with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds. The warming trend will stretch into the next week when temperatures will peak in the 70s on Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 55

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 60, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 66, Low: 45

