Weather Authority: Breezy, cooler Wednesday ahead of cold snap

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Tuesday update)

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a breezy and cooler Wednesday ahead of a cold snap. 

Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, the high is forecasted to be around 37 degrees amid dry conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 20

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 49 Low: 25

