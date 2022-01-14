Weather Authority: Brutal winter weather slated for Delaware Valley this weekend

A weekend of wild winter weather is ahead for the Delaware Valley with bitterly cold temperatures, subzero wind chills, and a messy wintry mix that could create hazardous travel conditions.

Following a mostly mild Friday, forecasters expect a blast of arctic air to sweep into the region overnight and create dangerously cold conditions. Wind chills in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will be in the single digits by early Saturday morning, while areas north and west will feel below zero.

The biting wind chill will remain throughout Saturday with most areas expected to feel like the low-teens or single digits.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking a coastal storm that will impact the region with snow, sleet and rain Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Scott Williams says southeastern Pennsylvania and a sliver of New Jersey will see flakes fall in the late afternoon.

Most of southern New Jersey and Delaware will only see rain showers, while areas along the I-95 corridor could see a wintry mix. Rain will eventually engulf the entire region as the storm pushes north early Monday morning.

Forecasters advise to be prepared for whipping winds that could gust over 30 MPH as the storm sweeps across the region. Areas down the shore could see winds as hard as 55 MPH.

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 26, Low: 17

SUNDAY: Late flakes. High: 36, Low: 15

MONDAY: Snow to rain. High: 42, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 38, Low: 29

