Weather Authority: Chill continues Friday ahead of possible record warmth over weekend

The seasonal chill of winter will continue on into the weekend, but another rush of warm air from the south will help temperatures approach record warmth by Sunday.

A jet stream will scoop cold air into the Delaware Valley overnight which forecasters say will plummet temperatures into the teens and 20s. More sunshine is ahead Friday, but daytime temperatures across the region will struggle to exceed 40 degrees.

A milder Saturday with temperatures peaking around the mid-50s will help set the stage for an unseasonably warm conclusion to the weekend. Forecasters believe temperatures will climb into the 70s to rival the record from 1935 of 71 degrees.

The springlike warmth will be partially spoiled by a midday cluster of showers that could be strong at times in parts north of Philadelphia. A similar weather day will follow on Monday with another chance of linger showers.

Temperatures will dive back into the 50s by midweek with nagging scattered showers.

FRIDAY: Cold again. High: 43, Low: 22

SATURDAY: Clouds, mild: High: 56, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Warm, midday rain. High: 73, Low: 48

MONDAY: Warm, a shower. High: 71, Low: 57

