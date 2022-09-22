Weather Authority: Chilly Friday night will give way to nice, sunny Saturday

As if a switch was flipped, Friday’s first full day of fall came in with a blast of cool air and wind, really creating the ultimate autumn feel across the region.

Overnight into Saturday will follow suit, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s for the Delaware Valley and the Lehigh Valley. What a change 24 hours can make.

If you're heading to the Jersey Shore to celebrate the end of summer, be aware of the high rip current risk caused by Hurricane Fiona.

The Delaware Valley will see temperatures in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Windy conditions, with 15 to 25 mph winds, will make the temperature feel much cooler.

In the tropics, Fiona has been downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane and it has caused significant damage to Puerto Rico and is making its way to Bermuda.

An additional disturbance is being monitored for possible tropical storm development.

Looking ahead at the weekend, Saturday is expected to be pleasant while temperatures inch up Sunday, with a chance of showers Sunday night.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 58

SUNDAY: AM sun, pm shower. High: 78, Low: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 67, Low: 52