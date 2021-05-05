Weather Authority: Chilly pattern takes hold after rainy Wednesday

A rainy Wednesday is leading to a chilly overnight.

The bulk of the rain has moved out, though some precipitation remains in some areas. It won’t last long.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says cooler air continues to funnel in, which will drop overnight temperatures into the mid 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but much cooler with temperatures reaching to the mid 60s. The pattern change remains through the weekend, with temperatures a good 10 to 15 degrees below average.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Friday could see rain in the afternoon or evening, stretching into early Saturday morning.

Mother’s Day will be cool, with highs in the lows 60s. There’s a chance of rain Sunday evening, as well.

___

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49

THURSDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 66, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Chance of PM showers. High: 64, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Chilly, AM showers. High: 59, Low: 46

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter