Weather Authority: Chilly Wednesday night gives way to pleasant Thanksgiving Day
PHILADELPHIA - Thanksgiving Day will start chilly with lows in the 20s and 30s across the Delaware Valley.
The day should be a dry and pleasant one with sunshine giving way to clouds. Highs should max out in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures plunge on Friday with a cold front and light rain showers early in the morning. There is also the possibility of light, wet snow or flurries far north and west as temperatures drop.
Expect a chilly weekend with highs in the low to mid-40s. A weak clipper system could bring a light wintry mix or light flurries across the region during the day Sunday.
___
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chilly. Low: 32
THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 55, Low: 43
FRIDAY: Turning colder. High: 45, Low: 31
SATURDAY: Stays chilly. High: 43, Low: 31
___
