Weather Authority: Chilly Wednesday night gives way to pleasant Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day will start chilly with lows in the 20s and 30s across the Delaware Valley.

The day should be a dry and pleasant one with sunshine giving way to clouds. Highs should max out in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures plunge on Friday with a cold front and light rain showers early in the morning. There is also the possibility of light, wet snow or flurries far north and west as temperatures drop.

Expect a chilly weekend with highs in the low to mid-40s. A weak clipper system could bring a light wintry mix or light flurries across the region during the day Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chilly. Low: 32

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 55, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Turning colder. High: 45, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Stays chilly. High: 43, Low: 31

