Weather Authority: Clouds dissipate overnight leading to pleasant Thursday

The clouds which hung over the area Wednesday will slowly begin to dissipate overnight into Thursday morning.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says temperatures for Thursday should be somewhere between four to seven degrees above where we were Wednesday, topping out in the mid to upper 70’sd, after a cool and comfortable overnight.

We will also see an increase in sunshine and a shift in the wind direction, which should present a pleasant overall day.

A similar weather day will follow on Friday before spotty weekend rain showers could dampen weekend plans, with the bulk of the rain concentrated on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 62

THURSDAY: A.m. fog, p.m. sun. High: 77, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 71, Low: 64

