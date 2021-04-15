Weather Authority: Cloudy, mild Thursday with spotty showers

Conditions will stay cloudy and mild on Thursday with the threat of a pop-up shower expected to linger throughout the day before some late-day sunshine breaks through the clouds.

Morning temperatures will sit in the 50s with dense cloud cover as a cluster of rain moves offshore in southern New Jersey and coastal Delaware. Small pockets of precipitation could bring brief showers to parts of the region through the afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday will hover around 60 degrees in most areas with slightly cooler conditions west of the city and along the New Jersey coast. Some late-day sunshine could break through the clouds before temperatures tumble into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Friday will be breezy and cooler across the Delaware Valley with temperatures not expected to surpass 60 degrees. A healthy mix of sun and clouds will hang overhead on Friday and set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with conditions in the lower 60s. Similar weather will linger into Monday before temperatures warm into the 70s with sunshine on Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 63

FRIDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 58, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63, Low: 45

