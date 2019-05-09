Weather Authority: Cloudy with cooler temperatures Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - Temperatures are staying cooler in the Delaware Valley Thursday before a warm front kicks off a rollercoaster of a weather weekend.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid-60s. A warm front will be trying to make it's way north through the day, but will only make slow progress.
DOWNLOAD: For the latest forecast, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App.
Come Friday, we'll be looking at highs in the upper 70s, with a chance of late thunderstorms.
By Saturday temperatures will begin their gradual descent with highs around 70 and a little more sunshine.
Temperatures may have a hard time reaching the 60s on Sunday with rain expected to dampen Mother's Day.