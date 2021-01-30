Weather Authority: Cold, dry Saturday as Nor'easter brews

As as Nor'easter brews for the second half of the weekend, it will remain dry and very cold on Saturday.

Temperatures to start on Saturday will remain generally in the teens to the low 20s by this afternoon.

Sunday afternoon and evening is when light snow will start to move in with Monday seeing a wintry mix of snow to sleet and then back to snow.

In parts of South Jersey and the Philadelphia area there will be a good bit of sleet in the forecast before it switches back to snow like the rest of the region.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 33, Low: 19

SUNDAY: p.m. snow. High: 33, Low: 20

MONDAY: Snow, rain. High: 34, Low: 28

