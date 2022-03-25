Weather Authority: Colder temperatures accompany scattered showers on Saturday

It may be spring, but it does not feel like it as winter-like conditions move into the area over the weekend.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s with scattered showers in the forecast on Saturday.

The first part of the day will see those showers and the chance for rain will diminish in the afternoon and night.

Sunday will see high temperatures in the 40s with wind chills stuck in the 30s.

Looking ahead, overnight temperatures on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be freezing and in the 20s.

___

SATURDAY: Showers, breezy. High: 53, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Chilly & windy. High: 45, Low: 38

MONDAY: Cold & windy. High: 38, Low: 24

TUESDAY: Sunny & chilly. High: 46, Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: AM rain/wet snow. High: 45, Low: 28

THURSDAY: Milder, a shower. High: 67, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68, Low: 55

___

