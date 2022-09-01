Weather Authority: Comfortable Friday night gives way to pleasant Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - The kick-off to the holiday weekend was a pleasant one with very low humidity, sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.
Saturday will see more comfortable conditions as the day begins, but humidity makes a comeback in the afternoon. It will be sunny across the region and highs should reach the mid-80s.
Clouds are on the increase Sunday and Monday, along with higher humidity rates. Highs should reach the mid-80s, and a chance for hit-or-miss type showers exists Monday afternoon into the evening.
Stay up to date with the weather in your area by using the free FOX 29 Weather Authority App.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 67
SATURDAY: More humid. High: 88, Low: 70
SUNDAY: More clouds. High: 86, Low: 72
MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 82, Low: 68
TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 78, Low: 64
WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 66
THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 86, Low: 68