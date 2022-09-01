Weather Authority: Comfortable Friday night gives way to pleasant Saturday

The kick-off to the holiday weekend was a pleasant one with very low humidity, sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday will see more comfortable conditions as the day begins, but humidity makes a comeback in the afternoon. It will be sunny across the region and highs should reach the mid-80s.

Clouds are on the increase Sunday and Monday, along with higher humidity rates. Highs should reach the mid-80s, and a chance for hit-or-miss type showers exists Monday afternoon into the evening.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by using the free FOX 29 Weather Authority App.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 67

SATURDAY: More humid. High: 88, Low: 70

SUNDAY: More clouds. High: 86, Low: 72

MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 82, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 78, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 86, Low: 68