Weather Authority: Conditions calm before nasty weekend storm bringing rain, snow

Conditions will stabilize as the workweek draws to a close before an incoming system of rain and snow spoils the first half of the weekend.

Following a wet and dreary Wednesday, temperatures across the region will fall near freezing overnight. Areas north and west of Philadelphia will drop into the 20s from a blast of cold northern air.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with a mix of spotty colds. Forecasters expect temperatures to rise into the 50s in most areas, which is above-average for this time of year. A similar weather day will follow on Friday with slightly higher temperatures near 60 degrees.

The script will flip on Saturday as a large system of rain and snow engulfs the Delaware Valley throughout the day. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the system will start out with rain and average temperatures, then change to snow during the afternoon when temperatures crash.

The storm is expected to hang around until after 10 p.m. and leave behind a blustery chill with temperatures in the 20 by nighttime. Expected snowfall totals will become clearer as Saturday approaches.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with below-average temperatures in the 40s. An early look at the week ahead shows more sunshine and consecutive days in the 60s.

___

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 59, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Rain to snow. High: 51, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 42, Low: 22

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter