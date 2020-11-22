Weather Authority: Cool, cloudy Sunday with p.m. rain

The weekend will wrap up with gloomy conditions and some evening showers that will spill over into Monday morning.

Temperatures will start out in the 40 with overcast skies during the morning hours. As the day progresses conditions will remain cloudy and temperatures will climb into the 50s. Philadelphia is expected to reach a high of 53 degrees.

Expect rain to move into our area around 6 p.m. and become more widespread by 8 p.m. Rainfall will cover the entire region by 10 p.m. and last through Monday morning.

Sunshine will prevail on Monday after a round of morning showers with temperatures in the high 50s.

___

SUNDAY: Cloudy with p.m. rain. High: 53

MONDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 57, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Sun, cooler. High: 48, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 48, Low: 36

___

