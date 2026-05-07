Witness recalls moment Philadelphia rowhome began to crumble: 'It was crazy'

The Brief A family safely escaped a partial rowhome collapse in Philadelphia. A man who witnessed the first bricks fall off the building spoke to FOX 29 News. No cause of the partial collapse has been released.



Police say no one was injured when the side wall of a Philadelphia rowhome crumbled early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The partial rowhome collapse happened on the 1800 block of Bruner Street sometime early Thursday morning.

A mound of brick and debris was piled in the side lot of the three-story unit, spilling onto the front sidewalk.

Police say no injuries were reported in the partial collapse.

The family who was inside the rowhome at the time of the collapse escaped safely, but one of their pet cats is missing.

What they're saying:

A man who witnessed the collapse told FOX 29 News that he was sitting in his truck when the first bricks began to fall.

"I was sitting in my truck eating, listening to some music, when I heard something hit my truck," the witness said. "I get out and I'm looking, then I noticed a couple more bricks fall from the house."

The man said his "Spidey-Senses" told him to get away from the house seconds before it began to crumble.

"There was this big cloud of dust and smoke, it was crazy," he said. "I've been on this block for about 20 years and I've never seen anything like this."

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what caused the collapse.