Man killed in Philadelphia shooting that may have stemmed from previous altercation

The Brief A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Point Breeze. Two spent shell casings were found near the victim, leading police to believe the shooter opened fire from close range. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a previous altercation.



A man is dead following a late night shooting in Point Breeze that police believe may have stemmed from a previous altercation.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were patrolling near the intersection of 21st and Wharton streets around 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots nearby.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers responded "within seconds" and found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and legs. The victim, idenitifed as Walter S. Holloway, was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say two spent shell casings were found inches away from the victim, indicating that the shooter opened fire from close range.

It's believed the shooting may have stemmed from a previous altercation between the shooter and the victim.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

Police have not shared a description of the suspect.