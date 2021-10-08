Weather Authority: Damp, dreary conditions for Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - Considerable cloud cover will continue Sunday before rain showers move in to bring the weekend to a gloomy conclusion.
Most of the region will be covered in light rain by 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the latest models.
Showers will get more intense as the day continues, with the heaviest rainfall expected around 4 p.m. Temperatures will hover in the 60s, which is seasonable for this time of year.
Rain will linger throughout Sunday night and pull offshore on Monday morning. There will be a dry start for the work week.
___
SUNDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 70, Low: 64
MONDAY: Showers to sun. High: 73, Low: 65
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 78, Low: 62
___
