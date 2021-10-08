Weather Authority: Damp, dreary conditions for Sunday

Considerable cloud cover will continue Sunday before rain showers move in to bring the weekend to a gloomy conclusion.

Most of the region will be covered in light rain by 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the latest models.

Showers will get more intense as the day continues, with the heaviest rainfall expected around 4 p.m. Temperatures will hover in the 60s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Rain will linger throughout Sunday night and pull offshore on Monday morning. There will be a dry start for the work week.

___

SUNDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 70, Low: 64

MONDAY: Showers to sun. High: 73, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 78, Low: 62

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter