Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see humid Monday with severe storms in the afternoon

After a rainy Sunday in the Delaware Valley, unfavorable conditions are set to continue on Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the Delaware Valley will see muggy conditions with severe storms that move in during the afternoon commute.

The humid air is being caused by a warm front that is in the area.

It will be followed by a cold front that is set to bring severe storms to the Delaware Valley in the afternoon.

Some sprinkles will move through the area in the morning, but most of the scattered showers will come after 3 p.m.

Temperatures are set to reach the mid-80s, depending on how much sunshine comes through.

Storms will continue throughout the night and linger into Tuesday morning, according to forecasters.

After rain subsides on Tuesday, conditions will be pleasant and lead into a patch of seasonable weather.

In the tropics, it's peak hurricane season, but no named storms are currently in the Atlantic Ocean.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Humid, p.m. storms. High: 84

TUESDAY: Sunny, muggy. High: 80, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: High: 83, Low: 61

THURSDAY: High: 79, Low: 65

FRIDAY: High: 78, Low: 57

SATURDAY: High: 78, Low: 58

SUNDAY: High: 84, Low: 62