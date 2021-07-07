Weather Authority: Delaware Valley's focus turns to Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday

The Delaware Valley's focus turns to Tropical Storm Elsa, as the storm system makes a run for the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches Thursday night and Friday morning.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says Tropical Storm Watches have been posted throughout southern New Jersey and across Sussex County, Delaware. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Delaware Valley, beginning Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Jersey shore and Delaware beaches can expect heavy rainfall, anywhere between one to three inches. An isolated four inches or more is not out of the question. The heaviest rain should fall overnight Thursday into Friday.

Winds could gust upwards of 40 to 50 mph, which may prove damaging, especially with power lines. Residents should prepare for the conditions.

High tide will coincide with the arrival of outskirts of the storm Thursday night, from 7-9 p.m. Storm surge is expected to be about two feet. High tide Friday morning will also see rough conditions.

All residents and vacationers are cautioned to stay out of the water Thursday and Friday, as dangerous rip currents will be a factor.

Thursday should be another hit day with highs near 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop-up ahead of the system by about 7 p.m. The bulk of the storm should begin to arrive by about 11 p.m. to midnight.

Temperatures Friday should still hit the upper 80s. As Elsa passes, a slight bit of relief will be provided over the weekend as the Delaware Valley dries out from the storm.

___

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. Low: 75

THURSDAY: P.M. storms. High: 88, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Mainly a.m. storms. High: 86, Low: 69

SATURDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 86, Low: 68

___

