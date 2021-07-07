Tropical storm watches issued for Jersey Shore as Elsa moves up East Coast

article

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida late Wednesday morning, and it will continue to pose threats of flooding rainfall, storm surge, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes across the Sunshine State and other parts of the East Coast as it moves northward in the days ahead.

Now, tropical storm watches have been issued as far north as the Jersey Shore as the mid-Atlantic and Northeast brace for Elsa late this week.

As of midday Wednesday, tropical storm and storm surge warnings remained in effect along the North Florida Gulf coast and along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. Tropical storm watches also extended northward up the mid-Atlantic coast from North Carolina to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, where tropical storm conditions are possible by Thursday night and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center was predicting rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, across western and northern portions of the Florida Peninsula through Wednesday. This might result in considerable flash and urban flooding, as well as minor to isolated moderate river flooding, the NHC said.

Tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) were expected to continue across the Gulf coast of North Florida on Wednesday, then spread into coastal Georgia and South Carolina late Wednesday into early Thursday.

As much as 2 to 4 feet of storm-surge inundation was predicted along the Florida Big Bend region, with a 1- to 3-foot surge expected in the Tampa Bay area. If the peak storm surge coincides with high tide, normally dry areas near the coast will be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, the NHC noted.

Peak storm-surge forecast as of late Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021. (NOAA/NHC)

Additionally, a few weak tornadoes are possible across North Florida, southeastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina through Wednesday night as Elsa moves inland through those areas.

New Jersey, Philadelphia in Elsa's cone of uncertainty

The latest forecast from the NHC has the center of a weakening Tropical Storm Elsa off the New Jersey coast on Friday morning, then quickly accelerating toward Downeast Maine by Friday night.

Elsa's projected path and intensity as of late Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021. (NOAA/NHC)

"Tropical Storm Elsa or the remnants of the storm are currently forecast to pass across the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay and up the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night into Friday. As the system makes its way towards our area, we should see an increase in low-level moisture," the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly wrote in its Wednesday morning forecast discussion. "With the potential for showers and thunderstorms as the system passes by, the threat for heavy rain is likely … As a result, we have gone ahead and added the mention of heavy rain to the forecast for Thursday night."

The NWS also said there is an elevated risk of rip currents at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches Thursday and Friday as Elsa or its remnants tracking up the Eastern Seaboard.

It's advised that you stay out of the water until the threat for rip currents wanes. As of June 27, 46 people had already lost their lives to rip currents in 2021.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center was forecasting 2 to 4 inches of rain across much of the Delaware Valley through Friday night. This could result in flash flooding over parts of the area. The WPC has placed our entire region under a slight risk (level 2 out of 4) of flash flooding Thursday through Thursday night.

Rainfall forecast through Friday night. (NOAA/WPC)

Gusty winds are also possible from Elsa, especially along the coast Thursday night. The NWS zone forecasts for Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey were predicting wind gusts up to 40 mph Thursday night after midnight. These winds will be capable of knocking down a few power lines and tree limbs.

