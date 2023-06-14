Weather Authority: Drier air moving into Delaware Valley after storms drop hail

The Delaware Valley saw another round of much-needed rain Wednesday as low pressure develops in northern states.

The rain moved through Wednesday afternoon, becoming severe in Philadelphia, New Castle County, Delaware and Burlington County, New Jersey, dropping pea-sized hail as the storms passed. The wet weather was moving off the Jersey coast by dinner time, brining in drier air for Thursday.

Thursday should see drier air and a refreshing start to the day, with highs climbing to the lower 80s.

More rain is expected Friday, but forecasts for the Father's Day weekend anticipate dry conditions.

>> Get FOX 29's Weather App For Severe Weather Alerts

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 59

THURSDAY: Less humid. High: 82, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Showers, storms. High: 76, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Passing shower. High: 80, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Father's Day. High: 84, Low: 64

MONDAY: Juneteenth. High: 82, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Still cloudy. High: 76, Low: 60