Weather Authority: Freeze warnings go into effect Thursday night for parts of the area

Cold frosty nights continue across the region. Most locations have seen the end of the growing season or will by Friday morning.

Freeze warnings go into effect Thursday night until 9 a.m. Friday for extreme South Jersey and Delaware due to temperatures expected to drop to around freezing. This will likely be the last night the National Weather Service issues their frost/freeze advisory package for the season.

Freeze Warning will go into effect Thursday night for parts of the area.

A cold start to your Friday and a chilly afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s. A fairly quiet pattern continues into the weekend with high pressure in control. The latest models keep a coastal system well offshore and out to sea on Sunday. Highs next week rebound into the low to mid-60s.

___

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52

FRIDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 53, Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunshine remains. High: 56, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 56, Low: 36

___

