Weather Authority: Fall chill will drop temperatures into the 30s tonight in some places

A blast of cold air that has plummeted temperatures in the Philadelphia-area will officially bottom out overnight Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for overnight lows in Philadelphia to be around 40 degrees, while surrounding suburbs will dip into the 30s.

A steady breeze with 25 MPH wind gusts will help temperatures feel much colder than they are, including during the daytime hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for part of Berks County where temps will drop into the low 30s until 9 a.m.

The average nighttime low for this time of year, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority, is around 50 degrees.

Similar low temperatures will linger on Friday, but a meaningful warm-up with temperatures returning to the upper 70s is ahead for the weekend.

Forecasters say by Sunday, high temperatures will hover around 80 degrees with sunshine and remain there through the start of next week.