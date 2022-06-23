Weather Authority: Feels like summer with a hot and sunny weekend across the region

Friday was a warm, sunny day across the Delaware Valley, setting the stage for a hot weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with highs Saturday right around 90 and Sunday in the lower 90s.

Humidity will be on the increase for both days, as well, across most of the region.

Down the shore, Saturday and Sunday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The rip current risk is moderate.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday in effect until midnight Sunday for most of the Delaware Valley, with the exception of the shore counties of New Jersey.

While the weekend will be dry, rain chances rise to about 70 percent Monday as a front works its way into the region.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 90, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Summer sizzle. High: 92, Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 62

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Warming up. High: 88, Low: 68