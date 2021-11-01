Weather Authority: Few showers expected Election Day ahead of freeze watch

Get ready for a November chill as much cooler temperatures sweep across the region.

The forecasted high for Election Day is only 56 degrees and temperatures will drop even lower in the days ahead.

A few light showers will move into Philadelphia and the northwest suburbs Tuesday but will move out before the evening rush.

The cold air locks into place overnight Tuesday. Temperatures will dip near 30 degrees in some parts of the area with patchy to widespread frost possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch that goes into effect for areas north and west of I-95 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

___

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 56, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Frigid conditions. High: 53, Low: 38

___

