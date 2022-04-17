Weather Authority: Freeze warnings for Sunday night ahead of cloudy, rainy Monday

After high temperatures in the 70s across the Delaware Valley, Easter Sunday felt downright winter-like as temperatures dropped.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says it was the coldest Easter in 14 years as temperatures stayed in the 50s with windy conditions.

Sunday overnight into Monday will see temperatures drop across the region, with the National Weather Service issuing a Freeze Warning for Berks, western Chester, western Montgomery, Lancaster and Lebanon counties in Pennsylvania and a Frost Advisory for the rest of the viewing area, into Delaware and southern New Jersey, with the exception of Philadelphia.

Temperatures should bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s for the freeze warned areas, with temps reaching the lower 30s everywhere else.

Conditions throughout the early part of the week will remain chilly with rain moving in Monday evening and continuing through Tuesday morning. A midweek warmup should set the Delaware Valley back into spring mode.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 35

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 54, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 56, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 64, Low: 40

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter