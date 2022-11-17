Weather Authority: Friday night snow squalls likely ahead of cold weekend

It’s a January feel for a November weekend in the region.

A potent arctic front is on the move and there are snow squall warnings in place out in western and central Pennsylvania. That activity is likely to move into the north and west suburbs in the next few hours.

Snow squalls, slick roads and flurries are moving in and will spread over the area from the late afternoon into the 9 p.m. time frame for South Jersey.

The National Weather Service says the area could also see heavier snow squalls by late in the day.

Overnight, temperatures will plunge into the 20s for everyone, including Philadelphia, as the cold air takes hold.

Saturday, temps will climb into the lower 40s, under partly cloudy skies, but with the wind, it will feel like it’s in the 30s.

Sunday will be colder, as temperatures only make it to the mid-30s and higher wind gusts. Bundle up if you’re out and about, helping runners in the marathon or hanging lights on your house.

The weather will begin to moderate as the holiday week begins, setting up great travel weather and highs close to 50, with late-day cloud cover, for Thanksgiving.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get weather alerts in your area.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow showers early, clearing overnight. Low: 28

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 42, Low: 28

SUNDAY: Blustery cold. High: 37, Low: 25

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 30

TUESDAY: Bounce back. High: 48, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Great travel. High: 54, Low: 34

THURSDAY: Clouds roll in. High: 50, Low: 43