Weather Authority: Gloomy morning gives way to afternoon sunshine

A gloomy morning with dense cloud cover and thick fog will lead to pleasant afternoon conditions with a mix of sun and clouds.

Morning temperatures will sit in the 60s in most areas amid dense cloud cover and heavy fog. A fog advisory has been issued across the region, meaning those who are commuting to work should anticipate low visibility. The advisory will expire by 9 a.m.

Clouds will linger throughout the morning, but conditions will begin to improve during the afternoon hours. Expect sunshine to break through around noon as temperatures surpass the 70s. By late afternoon, sunshine will become more dominant and temperatures will peak in the mid 70s.

Similar weather days are expected on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be sunny but much cooler.

THURSDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 75

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 71, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 72, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 56, Low: 43

