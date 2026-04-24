Bensalem police praise student, staff after BB gun found at Shafer Middle School

The Brief A student at Shafer Middle School reported seeing another student with a firearm on Friday, April 24. Police say the weapon was found and determined to be a BB gun, and no one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing and the students’ identities have not been released.



Police say a student and staff at Shafer Middle School acted quickly on Friday, April 24, after a student reported seeing another student with a firearm, leading to the safe removal of what turned out to be a BB gun.

School staff respond to student report of weapon

What we know:

Police say a student told school staff they saw a male student with a firearm in his waistband after the student lifted his shirt.

The School Resource Officer and other police were notified right away and responded to the school.

Police say a school administrator found the student and safely removed the weapon, which was determined to be a BB gun. Further investigation revealed a second student was involved in bringing the BB gun to school.

Shafer Middle School administration will handle discipline for both students, according to police. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police commend student and staff for quick action

Bensalem Police say the student who reported the suspected firearm and the administrator who removed the weapon acted quickly, helping keep the school safe. "Bensalem Police commend the student who notified school staff of their observation and also recognize the quick actions of school administrator to locate the student and safely remove the suspected firearm," according to police.

No one was hurt during the incident, and police say the students’ identities will not be released.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about possible charges or further disciplinary actions.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information about the students involved has been shared.