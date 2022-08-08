Weather Authority: Heat Advisory issued for several counties as heat wave continues for 7th day

Heat and humidity are set to continue on the seventh day of the area's latest heat wave.

The summer has had 33 days with temperatures above 90 degrees and Monday will make the 34th, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

The Delaware Valley typically sees 30 days with scorching temps in the 90s, but 2021 had 37 days and 2022 is shaping up to hit or surpass the record.

A heat advisory has been issued for Philadelphia and several surrounding counties until 8 p.,m. on Tuesday as the area is expected to see conditions that will make it feel hotter than 100 degrees.

A high-pressure system near Bermuda is pushing humidity in the Delaware Valley, forecasters say.

Pop-up thunderstorms could also impact some counties in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, temperatures in the 90s are set to continue for several more days before a cold front changes conditions.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Heat wave day #7. High: 94, Low: 78

TUESDAY: Still hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 80

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 91, Low: 78

THURSDAY: Back to the 80s. High: 87, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 83, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 87, Low: 64