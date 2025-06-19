Sources: Shooting inside Oxford Valley Mall

The Brief Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County was the scene of police activity based on reports of a shooter inside the building. Sources said one patient was removed from the mall by police.



What we know:

According to sources speaking with FOX 29 reporter Jeff Cole a shooting took place inside the Oxford Valley Mall, in Langhorne, around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The shooter was still inside the mall and wasn’t in custody by about 5:45.

Sources went on to say one patient was taken out of the building by police.

What they're saying:

One man spoke with FOX 29, saying, "I have my head down. I had my headphones in and out of the corner of my eye, I saw somebody extend their arm and I heard the pop and something bounced off and hit me right in there, right there and I look over and the guy is running, holding his arm. And, he’s bleeding all over. And, I said, "Did you just get shot?" And he said, ‘Yeah, what are you going to do, can you help me?’

The man continued, "He kept running. I ran into JC Penney’s and started yelling, ‘Lock it down! Somebody just got shot! Don’t let anybody go outside and call 911!’ And, they called 911."

What we don't know:

No description was provided about the shooter, nor was there any information regarding any other victims.

There was no information regarding the patient.