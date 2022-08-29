Weather Authority: Heat, humidity continue for heatwave's 6th day

Conditions in the Delaware Valley are set to be hot on Monday as the latest heatwave continues for the 6th day.

Students in the Philadelphia area will be heading to their first day of school with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s in the morning, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Morning conditions will be dry but cloudy across the area.

Temperatures are set to reach the 90s by 3:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be another hot day but will feature severe storms in the evening.

The storms will include strong to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging wind.

The storms are set to break the heat and humidity, pushing temperatures back into the 80s for several days until temperatures return to the 90s for the holiday weekend.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Heatwave day #6. High: 90, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Hot, late storms. High: 88, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 88, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 86, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Humid again. High: 89, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 92, Low: 70