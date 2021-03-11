Weather Authority: High temperatures expected to stretch into 70s on Thursday

The early March warm-up continues on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs temperatures that are expected to stretch into the 70s in some spots. The spring-like conditions could set new record warmth for this time of year in the Delaware Valley.

Morning temperatures will begin in the 40s and 50s in most parts of the region. By noon, calm winds from the south and uninterrupted sunshine will help push temperatures into the mid-60s. Some spots could see 70-degree temperatures by mid-afternoon.

Philadelphia's record high temperature for Mar. 11th is 72 degrees set over 40 years ago in 1977. Similarly, Trenton, Allentown and Willmington haven't seen temperatures over 72 degrees in March since the 1970s.

Conditions will become cooler overnight as a cluster of showers moves into the region early Friday morning. Expect spotty showers throughout the morning to clear by early afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 60s on Friday and drop into the 50s over the weekend.

THURSDAY: Record warmth. High: 73

FRIDAY: Morning showers likely. High: 68, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Cooling down. High: 50, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 55, Low: 36

