Weather Authority: Hot, humid conditions continue Wednesday in the Delaware Valley

Tuesday's conditions were hot and humid before storms rolled through the Delaware Valley.

Humidity will continue Wednesday and Thursday before conditions become comfortable Friday.

A cold front in the area will keep things dry for several days.

Warm temperatures in the 90s are set to continue Wednesday and Thursday, creating the chance for the second heat wave of the summer.

Looking ahead, conditions will improve over the weekend with cooler temperatures and a chance for rain on Sunday afternoon.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 92

THURSDAY: Still steamy. High: 90, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Not as humid. High: 87, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Sun to storms. High: 88, Low: 72

MONDAY: Storm chance. High: 90, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Storm chance. High: 91, Low: 74