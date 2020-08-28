Weather Authority: Humidity continues Friday with p.m. showers

Expect humidity and sunshine to continue on Friday with scattered rain and thunderstorms forecasted for the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Most of the region will experience a muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Lunchtime conditions are expected to become more oppressive as the dew points rise to increase the humidity. Philadelphia and surrounding counties can expect a high of 88 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area beginning around 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. The isolated storms could bring heavy downpours which will serve as a preview of the rainfall expected on Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura will drench the region.

The rain will move out of the area by Sunday and give way to comfortable temperatures in the high 70s and plenty of sunshine. Seasonable conditions are expected to last through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Humid, p.m. rainfall. High: 88

SATURDAY: Rain, warm. High: 83, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 79, Low: 64

MONDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 79, Low: 59

