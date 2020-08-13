Weather Authority: Humidity continues Thursday with more scattered showers

Expect another dreary and humid weather day on Thursday as more scattered showers will impact the region and dew points will make conditions feel uncomfortably warm.

Some morning rain will linger in some spots, but most of the scattered rain is anticipated to happen during the afternoon. Showers will cover Philadelphia and areas in northern Delaware and southern New Jersey around 1 p.m. Showers will continue to become more widespread as the afternoon continues.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Showers will exit the region overnight, but another round of isolated rain will imapct the morning and afternoon on Friday. Conditions will improve on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. More rain, however, will wrap up the weekend on Sunday as temperatures dip into the 70s.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain. High: 83

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 84, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Cooler, rain returns. High: 78, Low: 68

