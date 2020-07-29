Weather Authority: Humidity subsides on Wednesday with sunshine

While the humidity will subside on Wednesday, the scorching heat will continue across the area under clear and sunny skies.

Morning conditions will heat up quickly and near the 80 degree mark by 10 a.m. By noontime, temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees and reach a peak of 94.

Dew points will fall on Wednesday, providing relief from the muggy and thick conditions felt over the last few days. Morning dew points will sit in the 60s, but will plummet into the 50s by the afternoon.

A similar weather day is expected to follow on Thursday as sunshine and heat continue. The weekend will kick off on Friday with sunshine and an isolated storm, but most of Saturday and Sunday will remain dry.

___

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 95, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Sun, a storm. High: 86, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87, Low: 71

___

