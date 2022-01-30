Weather Authority: Icy conditions linger as sunshine continues Monday

After a nor'easter dumped an impressive amount of snow across the Delaware Valley region over the weekend, icy and cold conditions remain.

On Monday, we will finally be above freezing again. The morning will begin with temperatures in the teens to the 20s.

Look for a high of 36 under partly sunny skies on Monday.

Then, into the 40s we go Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies.

Temperatures in the 50s close out the workweek on Thursday and Friday, but we also get rain both of those days. It'll be chilly again next weekend.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter