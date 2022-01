Snow Totals: How much snow fell in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware?

A nor'easter that slammed the East Coast Friday night and into Saturday left behind more than a foot of snow in parts of New Jersey and Delaware while most of southeastern Pennsylvania also saw significant snow.

Below is a look at snow totals reports from the National Weather Service. For more on totals click here.

How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?

Bucks County

2 ESE Newtown 6.5 in 0734 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

East Rockhill Twp 5.7 in 0740 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

1 SE West Rockhill Twp 5.0 in 0721 AM 01/29 Public

1 ENE Doylestown Airport 4.0 in 0650 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

East Rockhill Twp 3.6 in 0705 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Springtown 3.5 in 0700 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

Warminster 3.0 in 0500 AM 01/29 Public

Plumstead Twp 2.5 in 0700 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Jamison 2.0 in 0430 AM 01/29 Public

Chester County

1 WSW Valley Forge 5.0 in 0342 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

West Caln Twp 5.0 in 0800 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

East Nantmeal Twp 4.8 in 0530 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

1 E East Fallowfield Twp 3.3 in 0648 AM 01/29 Public

New London Twp. 3.1 in 0830 AM 01/29 Public

Spring City 3.0 in 0800 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

Delaware County

Folsom 6.1 in 0655 AM 01/29 Public

Morton 4.7 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Media 4.2 in 0700 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Thornton 4.1 in 0803 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Upper Chichester Twp 3.2 in 0633 AM 01/29 Public

Lehigh County

Emmaus 2.0 in 0640 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Montgomery County

East Norriton 5.9 in 0730 AM 01/29 Public

Norristown 4.5 in 0330 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Eagleville 4.4 in 0515 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

King of Prussia 4.2 in 0640 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

New Hanover Twp 3.8 in 0645 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Conshohocken 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

Souderton 3.0 in 0730 AM 01/29 Public

Plymouth Meeting 3.0 in 0756 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Harleysville 2.0 in 0832 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Northampton County

Bangor 4.0 in 0715 AM 01/29 Public

Martins Creek 2.5 in 0700 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Martins Creek 2.5 in 0708 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Hellertown 2.0 in 0700 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Philadelphia County

Fox Chase 6.1 in 0730 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Philadelphia International A 6.0 in 0700 AM 01/29 ASOS

1 SE Point Breeze 5.5 in 0825 AM 01/29 Public

Manayunk 4.5 in 0820 AM 01/29 Public

1 S Philadelphia 4.0 in 0730 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

How much snow fell in New Jersey?

Atlantic County

Absecon 13.5 in 0734 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Egg Harbor Twp 12.5 in 0643 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Estell Manor 12.5 in 0730 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Mays Landing 12.5 in 0747 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Northfield 12.0 in 0745 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

1 WSW Smithville 12.0 in 0747 AM 01/29 Public

Egg Harbor Twp 11.5 in 0725 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

2 SW Egg Harbor Twp 11.5 in 0740 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Port Republic 11.4 in 0510 AM 01/29 Public

3 NNW Egg Harbor Twp 10.5 in 0832 AM 01/29 Public

Ventnor City 10.0 in 0645 AM 01/29 Public

Mays Landing 9.3 in 0448 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media

Hammonton 9.0 in 0743 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

1 N Hammonton 9.0 in 0800 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

Buena 6.0 in 0737 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Hammonton 6.0 in 0749 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Burlington County

Southampton Twp 8.0 in 0700 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

2 SW Medford 7.5 in 0600 AM 01/29 Public

Mount Holly WFO 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/29 Official NWS Obs

Delran 7.0 in 0750 AM 01/29 Public

1 WNW South Jersey Regional 6.9 in 0715 AM 01/29 NWS Employee

Hainesport 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

2 NNW South Jersey Regional 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

1 S Florence 6.2 in 0700 AM 01/29 Public

Lumberton 6.0 in 0825 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Burlington Twp 6.0 in 0836 AM 01/29 Public

Columbus 5.8 in 0530 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Moorestown 4.0 in 0321 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Camden County

Haddon Township 6.6 in 0745 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Haddon Heights 5.5 in 0551 AM 01/29 Newspaper

Laurel Springs 5.4 in 0835 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Cherry Hill 5.1 in 0400 AM 01/29 Public

Pennsauken 3.5 in 0800 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

Cape May County

Avalon 15.0 in 0700 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media

Sea Isle City 14.0 in 0721 AM 01/29 Public

Lower Twp 13.0 in 0820 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

Ocean View 12.5 in 0644 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Goshen 12.5 in 0810 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Erma 11.0 in 0642 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Eldora 11.0 in 0700 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

2 NW Cape May 11.0 in 0720 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

Cape May Court House 11.0 in 0800 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

Cape May 10.9 in 0626 AM 01/29 Public

Ocean City 10.0 in 0735 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Potato Island 10.0 in 0820 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

Villas 9.5 in 0549 AM 01/29 Amateur Radio

Dennisville 8.1 in 0256 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Green Creek 8.0 in 0421 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Cumberland County

Laurel Lake 10.7 in 0800 AM 01/29 Public

Millville 9.0 in 0815 AM 01/29 Public

Bridgeton 5.0 in 0520 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Gloucester County

Williamstown 8.0 in 0800 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Sewell 5.5 in 0615 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

West Deptford Twp 5.3 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Pitman 5.3 in 0609 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Monroe Twp 5.0 in 0726 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Greenwich Twp 4.6 in 0800 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media

Mercer County

Ewing 5.5 in 0708 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Hightstown 5.4 in 0700 AM 01/29 CO-OP Observer

1 NE Hamilton Square 5.4 in 0800 AM 01/29 Cocorahs

Hamilton Square 3.4 in 0315 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Ocean County

Forked River 15.5 in 0730 AM 01/29 Public

Brick 13.2 in 0825 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Toms River 13.0 in 0730 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

1 SW Toms River 12.3 in 0813 AM 01/29 Public

Lakehurst 11.5 in 0830 AM 01/29 Public

Toms River 10.0 in 0400 AM 01/29 Public

Barnegat Twp 9.8 in 0800 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Whiting 9.0 in 0438 AM 01/29 Public

Tuckerton 8.0 in 0400 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

How much snow fell in Delaware?

Kent County

3 SW Magnolia 9.5 in 0600 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

2 SSE Woodside 9.0 in 0600 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Dover 7.5 in 0830 AM 01/29 Public

2 WSW Felton 7.0 in 0830 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Smyrna 5.0 in 0720 AM 01/29 Public

New Castle County

Middletown 4.4 in 0730 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Odessa 4.2 in 0530 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

1 ESE Midvale 4.0 in 0623 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Bear 4.0 in 0704 AM 01/29 Public

Talleyville 3.8 in 0740 AM 01/29 Public

Newark 3.7 in 0730 AM 01/29 Cocorahs

Hockessin 3.1 in 0345 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Sussex County

Lewes 12.0 in 0713 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Long Neck 11.8 in 0645 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media

1 W Rehoboth Beach 11.7 in 0700 AM 01/29 Trained Spotter

Milton 10.0 in 0615 AM 01/29 Broadcast Media

___

