Weather Authority: Last Friday of July to be cloudy with chance of storms ahead of pleasant weekend

After a hot and humid Thursday, conditions are looking a bit better for Friday ahead of a pleasant summer weekend.

The day will be partly sunny and a chance for rain is possible after 5 p.m. in the Delaware Valley.

Places south of Philadelphia could see pop-up thunderstorms move through the area.

Early morning temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and 70s and they are expected to rise to 85.

Looking ahead, the humidity will remain low for several days bringing relief to the Delaware Valley.

The weekend will be pleasant with sun and temperatures in the 80s ahead of the possibility of the 4th heatwave that could bring another stretch of 90-degree days.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Pm clouds, showers. High: 85, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Low humidity. High: 88, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 89, Low: 71

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 84, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hotter, humid. High: 94, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Possible heat wave. High: 99, Low: 77