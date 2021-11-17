Weather Authority: Midweek warm-up leads to frigid weekend across Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley will be teased with a pair of unseasonably warm days before a cold front sweeps through the region and plummets temperatures into the 40s ahead of the weekend.

Several areas across the region will start Wednesday with near-freezing temperatures that will thaw out after sunrise. Philadelphia and parts west of the city will hover around the freezing point during the morning while areas to the north like Trenton and the Lehigh Valley will see temperatures in the 20s.

Warm air from the south and bright sunshine will help turn conditions mild during the daylight hours. Forecasters expect temperatures to jump into the low-to-mid 60s during the afternoon, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Temperatures will continue to trend upward on Thursday with a high of 70 degrees expected in Philadelphia and surrounding areas with uninterrupted sunshine. A band of overnight showers from the northwest will drag a cold front in its wake that will spike temperatures into on Friday and Saturday.

Clouds will thicken by the end of the week as temperatures rally back into the upper 50s ahead of a dreary Monday with rain. There's a chance of rain ending as a snow mix Monday into Tuesday of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 62

THURSDAY: Mild, mostly sunny. High: 70, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Temperatures plunge. High: 48, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Sunny, very chilly. High: 49, Low: 30

