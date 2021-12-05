Weather Authority: Mild Monday leads to frigid temps, chance of snow by midweek

Conditions will turn mild on Monday with temperatures that will feel like springtime ahead of an impending cold front that will bring blustery winds and the chance of snow by midweek.

Most of the region will sleep through a round of overnight rain Sunday into Monday. Showers could linger into the early morning hours in parts of the region, but it is not expected to greatly impact your Monday commute.

Clouds will give way to bright sunshine during the daylight hours with temperatures expected to peak in the lower 60s. Philadelphia and its suburbs as well as parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware will feel the above-average temperatures.

A brief round of rain with gusty winds will sweep across the region during the late afternoon and early evening. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the line of storms could bring some rumbles of thunder and gusts between 30-40 MPH.

The weather script will flip on Tuesday with temperatures dipping into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The seasonable weather will make the conditions right for a chance of some snow on Wednesday.

Forecasters say the latest models are unsettled and show wet snow or a wintry mix for areas around Philadelphia. As of this writing, snowfall is not anticipated to be more than a dusting.

MONDAY: Some showers. Hight: 64, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 41, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Some snow. High: 38, Low: 33

THURSDAY: Sunny, chillier. High: 41, Low: 29

