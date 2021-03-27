Weather Authority: Mild overnight leads to rainy Sunday with thunderstorms possible

Temperatures will stay mild overnight as clouds increase ahead of a pair of rainstorms on Sunday that could include thunder and damaging winds in parts of the region.

Daytime temperatures reached a high of 69 degrees on Saturday with a favorable mix of sunshine and clouds. Conditions will remain in the 60s during the early parts of the evening and into the nighttime.

Cloud cover will become thicker as the evening continues ahead of a one-two punch of rainstorms from the south and west. Morning rain will be spotty with temperatures in the mid-50s.

The rain will hit a lull around noontime as temps approach the 60s, but a more severe system will follow closely behind. Heavier rain, which could bring rumbles of thunder and damaging winds, will impact parts of the area around dinner time.

The brunt of the storm will stay south of Delaware, but the severe weather could leak into the lower parts of our region, including Kent and Sussex counties.

Conditions will turn cooler on Monday with highs in the mid-50s likely made cooler by gusting winds. Temperatures will scoot back into the mid-to-upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Rainy, t-storm possible. High: 72, Low: 53

MONDAY: Breezy cooler. High: 57, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 66, Low: 50

