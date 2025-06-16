Last stolen instrument of rock band Heart recovered in Atlantic City

The Brief On May 31, two instruments were stolen from rock band, Heart, before they took the stage at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The band's purple Telecaster guitar was recovered last week. The last of the stolen instruments, a 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin, was surrendered Monday.



Atlantic City police have successfully recovered the last of the stolen instruments belonging to the rock band, Heart.

The recovery marks a positive turn in the investigation following the theft before the band's show at the Hard Rock Casino.

Timeline:

On May 31, two beloved instruments were stolen off the stage before Heart's show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

A day later, 57-year-old Garfield Bennett was taken into custody for the thefts, but the instruments were not recovered.

Police say he was captured on surveillance video selling one instrument to a woman.

On Tuesday, June 10, Atlantic City police announced that the band's Telecaster guitar had been recovered using surveillance cameras and license plate readers to track the woman who purchased it from Bennett.

The guitar was voluntarily surrendered and turned over to Hard Rock representatives, who will return it to Heart.

The band's mandolin was the last piece to be recovered.

What we know:

The 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin was surrendered to detectives Monday.

Like the guitar, the mandolin will be turned over to representatives of the Hard Rock Atlantic City, who will then return the instrument to the Heart band members.

Police have identified 57-year-old Garfield Bennett as the person responsible for the theft of the instruments. Bennett has been arrested and charged with theft.

The recovery of these instruments is a relief for the band and their fans, ensuring that the iconic sounds of "Heart" can continue to resonate with audiences.

What they're saying:

"I could not be prouder of the work done by the detectives in our Criminal Investigations Section," said Chief James A. Sarkos. "They understood the sentimentality of these instruments and worked incredibly hard to bring them home."