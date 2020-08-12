Weather Authority: Mild, unsettled pattern ahead

Pop up showers and thunderstorms will impact areas across the region Thursday as temperatures begin to cool off.

The region should remain mild and muggy, but not as hot, as conditions remain unsettled over the next several days.

Overnight conditions should remain dry before another round of showers on Thursday.

Temperatures will fall back into the 80s on Thursday and continue to cool off over the next several days, bottoming out at 78 degrees on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Quiet overnight. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Scattered rain. High: 83, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 84, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High: 82, Low: 68

